Hydrogen-IC engine may be key to India’s net-zero goals

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business is committed to become net-zero by 2045. “If we have to achieve net-zero emissions as a country by 2070, it means no vehicle can be made or sold unless it is zero-carbon emissions, which means we will have to stop selling any vehicle that pollute by 2055, assuming a 15-year life-cycle for a vehicle. We will stop selling carbon-emitting vehicles by 2045, and our journey to 2045 will be shaped by a multitude of vehicles depending on factors such as energy security, import substitution goals and the reduction in emissions," Wagh said.