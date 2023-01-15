Hydrogen-IC engine may be key to India’s net-zero goals

The commercial vehicle industry is gearing up to adopt low- or zero-emission technologies as India pursues its clean energy commitments, investing in hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (hydrogen-ICE), and battery electric vehicles, to address varied commercial applications and mobility needs.
Hydrogen-ICE technology promises to be a feasible and more accessible alternative to hydrogen fuel cells. Here, the internal combustion engine uses a clean and carbon-free fuel like hydrogen, which is also more economically viable, and a stepping stone to hydrogen fuel cells to power heavy commercial vehicles and intracity and inter-state buses.
While hydrogen storage, availability and high cost of green hydrogen could limit its benefits for short-haul applications, the industry is also betting big on battery electric vehicles and CNG-powered light commercial vehicles as a better alternative for intra-city applications.
“Hydrogen ICE vehicles are emerging as a promising new technology and has some key advantages over hydrogen fuel cell EVs: they are more tolerant to impurities in hydrogen, but more importantly, they can draw from a lot of the infra and platforms in use currently for ICE, compared to fuel cell EVs, which is a completely new technology," Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said.
Tata Motors is developing this technology, besides other alternative fuel technologies in partnership with US’s Cummins, a power technology solutions provider. “Our MoU with Cummins for diesel engines will also extend to new technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen ICE as well as battery electric vehicles," Wagh said.
Cummins showcased its hydrogen internal combustion engine, the B6.7H for medium- and heavy-duty trucks at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business is committed to become net-zero by 2045. “If we have to achieve net-zero emissions as a country by 2070, it means no vehicle can be made or sold unless it is zero-carbon emissions, which means we will have to stop selling any vehicle that pollute by 2055, assuming a 15-year life-cycle for a vehicle. We will stop selling carbon-emitting vehicles by 2045, and our journey to 2045 will be shaped by a multitude of vehicles depending on factors such as energy security, import substitution goals and the reduction in emissions," Wagh said.
Tata Motors displayed four clean propulsion technologies in long-haul trucking integrated in the Prima range: hydrogen ICE, hydrogen fuel cell EV, battery EV and LNG.
It also showcased the Starbus fuel cell EV concept, India’s first hydrogen fuel cell bus for commercial application.
Ashok Leyland, too, showcased an LNG truck, a fuel cell electric truck and a hydrogen-ICE vehicle at the expo. “The range of our new clean-energy products, covering both the truck and bus segments, underscores our capability and readiness to lead the transformation in the road transportation sector. We will remain deeply invested in the cause of sustainability, aspiring to lead the market with our new-generation commercial vehicles," said Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland.
Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and a manufacturer of net-zero-emission pure-electric commercial vehicles, showcased an electric light commercial vehicle and electric mini-bus, EiV, at the Auto Expo.
