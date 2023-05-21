Hydropower mega-merger proposal likely next month3 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 12:16 AM IST
NHPC preparing proposal to merge THDC, Neepco; combined market cap around ₹70,000 cr
NEW DELHI : State-owned hydropower company NHPC Ltd is likely to submit a proposal next month to merge two other public sector hydro companies, THDC India Ltd and North Eastern Electric Power Corp. Ltd (Neepco) with itself, said Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi, chairman and managing director of NHPC.
