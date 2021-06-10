MUMBAI : Hygiene and wellness startup Pee Safe has raised ₹25 crore through a funding round led by entrepreneur Shaival Desai and the company's existing investor Alkemi Growth Capital.

The funding will be used to grow its personal care brand FURR, and to allocate funds for product launches over the next one year. The brand is also looking at raising series B funding later this year.

The company's revenue has been steadily increasing amid a rapidly rising demand for hygiene and wellness products in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. Pee Safe’s online business has seen a 40% jump in this June quarter and the brand has achieved a 70% year-on-year growth in FY21. Apart from raising $10 million in series B funding, Pee Safe is looking at expanding its retail presence from the current 10,000 stores to having a few franchise-owned brand exclusive stores.

Pee Safe is working in the business of manufacturing products related to feminine hygiene and sexual wellness. The company has already expanded overseas and are building local production of toilet seat sanitizers in Europe.

Pee Safe is helping India fight health issues brought on by unhygienic conditions through their complete personal hygiene and wellness products, including toilet seat sanitizer spray.

The company sells feminine hygiene products segment ranging from period care to intimate care. The company also offers environment-friendly products such as biodegradable pads and menstrual cups.

Pee Safe’s other products include those in the category of personal care, adult and maternity care.

Pee Safe is planning to launch other sexual wellness products in the near future.

Vikas Bagaria, founder and chief executive officer, Pee Safe, said, “We are excited and happy about the growth prospects of Pee Safe as a brand that addresses personal and intimate hygiene holistically."

Alka Goel, founding partner, Alkemi Growth Capital, said, “Pee Safe and its sub brands Domina (condom for women) and FURR have continued to grow alongside the creative, innovative, and much-needed products for its target segment. Pee Safe has demonstrated boldness in challenging long-held stereotypes and to that extent is making it fun and normal to talk about topics that may previously have been taboo."

