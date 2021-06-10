Hygiene firm Pee Safe sees demand upsurge, raises 25 crore

The company's revenue has been steadily increasing amid a rapidly rising demand for hygiene and wellness products in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. Pee Safe’s online business has seen a 40% jump in this June quarter and the brand has achieved a 70% year-on-year growth in FY21. Apart from raising $10 million in series B funding, Pee Safe is looking at expanding its retail presence from the current 10,000 stores to having a few franchise-owned brand exclusive stores.