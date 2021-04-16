OPEN APP
Hyundai bags top position in PV exports with 1,04,342 units in 2020-21

Despite a sharp decline in vehicle sales in the current fiscal year due to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, Hyundai has managed to emerge as the market leader in the fast-growing SUV segment, overtaking Maruti Suzuki, on the back of rising demand for its Creta and Venue models.
Despite a sharp decline in vehicle sales in the current fiscal year due to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, Hyundai has managed to emerge as the market leader in the fast-growing SUV segment, overtaking Maruti Suzuki, on the back of rising demand for its Creta and Venue models.
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2021, 05:55 PM IST PTI

  • In a statement issued on Friday, the country's second largest carmaker said during the period under review the company also exported vehicles to Nepal and Chile, among others

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India led the passenger vehicle (PV) exports from the country last fiscal with dispatch of 1,04,342 units to various overseas markets like Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

In a statement issued on Friday, the country's second largest carmaker said during the period under review the company also exported vehicles to Nepal and Chile, among others.

"Despite numerous challenges emerging out of the global pandemic, uncertainty in various markets, restriction on imports and disruption in supply-chain, the company has continued to drive operational excellence to ensure customer satisfaction.

"An export of 1,04 342 units in FY2020-21 stands testament to our indomitable spirit," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said.

It is a moment of great pride for Hyundai as it steps forward in the journey of making world class quality cars from India, he added.

"Our smart manufacturing processes have led us to maintain our leadership position in passenger vehicle exports and strengthened our commitment to Make in India for the World," Kim noted.

Hyundai surpassed the cumulative three million vehicle export milestone last year.

The company currently exports 10 models, including Venue and Creta, to around 88 countries across five continents.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

