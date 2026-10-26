Hyundai launches Bayon SUV, targets 250,000 mid-size sales in a year

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday launched the Bayon, its first new car in three years, as it seeks to build on the success of its best-selling Creta and increase annual mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales from about 170,000 to 250,000 units over the next 12 months.

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The Korean carmaker is looking to narrow the gap with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which have overtaken it in India's passenger vehicle market.

The Gurugram-based company plans to introduce seven new nameplates in India by 2030, with the Bayon marking the first step in that push. The new SUV will compete with the likes of the Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Grand Vitara and Renault Duster in the increasingly crowded mid-size SUV segment, which broadly covers five-seater SUVs measuring 4.2-4.5 metres.

The mid-size SUV space has become one of the most fiercely contested parts of the market as automakers seek to capture buyers moving away from hatchbacks and sedans to larger SUVs. Hyundai is betting that the Bayon will complement the Creta rather than simply compete with it, allowing the company to expand its presence in the segment even if the new model eats into the Creta's market share.

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Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor India, told reporters ahead of the launch that the company sees enough room for both SUVs as new customer segments emerge.

“We are very confident and very aggressive about our mid SUV strategy,” Garg said. “Along with Creta and Bayon we are looking at a volume of over 250,000 per annum going forward.”

Bayon vs Creta Garg said the Creta had performed better than expected since its launch a decade ago, adding that the Bayon would help Hyundai cater to strong demand for mid-size SUVs.

The company is positioning the Bayon differently from the Creta to limit cannibalization. While the Creta has built a strong following around its badge and status, Hyundai sees the Bayon as a more technology-led product aimed at customers who adopt new technologies faster.

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“This is a trend catalyst product,” Virat Khullar, head of marketing at Hyundai Motor India, said, referring to the Bayon. “We are looking at very different target groups.”

The Bayon comes with features such as an in-built generative artificial intelligence voice assistant and other connected technologies. Hyundai is offering a 115 PS petrol engine, while a CNG powertrain is planned for January.

Garg said the company believes petrol and CNG are better suited to the Bayon's positioning and target customers than diesel, one of the Creta's highest-selling powertrain options.

The product push comes after Hyundai acknowledged in its FY26 annual report that slower product enhancement activity than competitors had hurt domestic sales.

Betting on new model “While domestic sales noted a decline due to lower product enhancement activity compared to competitors,” the company said, while reporting 16.4% growth in exports.

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Hyundai sold 584,906 vehicles in India in FY26, down from 598,666 a year earlier, even as exports rose to 190,125 units from 163,386. Its domestic passenger vehicle market share has also declined in recent years as Mahindra and Tata Motors gained ground. Mahindra recorded more than 660,000 passenger vehicle sales, while Tata Motors sold more than 640,000 vehicles.

The Bayon is the first step in Hyundai's planned product offensive. The company has said it will introduce seven new models in India by 2030, alongside other model changes and upgrades. Since November last year, it has launched upgrades to the Hyundai Venue, Verna and Exter.

Competition in the mid-size SUV segment has intensified as automakers expand their offerings to attract buyers. Maruti Suzuki has added the Victoris to complement its older Grand Vitara, while Tata Motors has introduced the Sierra to its SUV portfolio. Renault has also returned to the segment with the Duster, unveiling a hybrid powertrain for the model this month.

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Hyundai, meanwhile, already has the Creta, which remains the segment leader. Khullar said the company expects the Bayon to add to the Creta's success rather than merely shift buyers from one Hyundai SUV to another.

“We believe that what Creta did 10 years back, we are expecting that together we will do for the next 10 years,” Khullar said.

Also Read | Hyundai admits slower car launches hurt sales as market share slips

About the Author Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging...Read More ✕ Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.