Hyundai claims second position in India is defensible

"Monthly numbers or one or two months of sales here and there don't define Hyundai. We are long-term players and have investments and plan long-term commitments, Hyundai India said
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Company’s India unit believes it can regain its long-standing number-two position in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market, even as competition from homegrown automaker Tata Motors is intensifying and “raising the benchmark" for the company.
Tata Motors overtook Hyundai as the country’s second-largest PV maker in India in May, selling 43,341 units, compared to 42,293 units that Hyundai sold in the same month. This is the second time in the last six months that Tata Motors has pipped Hyundai to grab the coveted number 2 spot in the Indian PV market. However, Tata Motors has been steadily inching closer to bridge the gap it has with Hyundai with regard to market share, on the back of a steady ramp up in production of both its sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and electric vehicles (EVs).
“Monthly numbers or one or two months of sales here and there don’t define Hyundai. We are long-term players and have investments and plan long-term commitments. We’ve already announced the introduction of six battery electric vehicles (BEVs), by 2028 and the introduction of the IONIQ 5 this year. We brought the Kona EV to India in 2019 when no one was talking about ranges of 450 km plus in an SUV body style," said Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Hyundai India.
“We fully acknowledge that the benchmarks are changing and as a leading global player we understand that the competitive landscape is changing. So we are not complacent at all and will continue to work hard. Even our internal benchmarks are being raised. Who would want to lose their number 2 position? Least of all Hyundai," Garg said.
Hyundai’s number 2 position in the Indian market is “100% defensible", Garg asserted.
The automaker’s production has been hit harder than Tata Motors as a result of the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductor chips, which at least partly explains its inability to scale up production at a time the PV market, especially that of SUVs, is seeing robust demand.
Hyundai was a market leader in the SUV segment in 2020 and 2021 with almost 23% share of the market, driven by the compact SUV Venue and the mid-sized Creta.
In the first five months of 2022, SUV sales has overtaken that of hatchbacks for the first time in the Indian car market, accounting for 41% of the total market, while hatchbacks formed 37.4% of sales. Within this segment, compact SUVs form 21.3% of the overall market.