Hyundai claims second position in India is defensible

Tata Motors overtook Hyundai as the country’s second-largest PV maker in India in May, selling 43,341 units, compared to 42,293 units that Hyundai sold in the same month. This is the second time in the last six months that Tata Motors has pipped Hyundai to grab the coveted number 2 spot in the Indian PV market. However, Tata Motors has been steadily inching closer to bridge the gap it has with Hyundai with regard to market share, on the back of a steady ramp up in production of both its sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and electric vehicles (EVs).