The Hyundai Creta has crossed the 5 lakh sales unit mark in India. Hyundai India launched the compact SUV in July 2015. The South Korean carmaker has sold an average of one lakh Creta SUVs every year since the launch.

The Korean carmaker launched the second-generation model in March 2020, and despite the disruption due to the Coronavirus, Hyundai Creta managed to retain the top-spot among SUVs in May, June and July. Hyundai India sold 29,413 cars in July 2020 and the company sold 11,549 units of the new-gen Creta.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai CRETA has been the blockbuster model in the Indian Automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015. Redefining the SUV landscape in India, CRETA’s supremacy transpires from Hyundai’s technological prowess and innovation, outperforming the industry benchmarks in all aspects. With the 500 000 sales mark, the CRETA has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment. At Hyundai Motor India, we are continuously strengthening our portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products to make our customers’ life a happy life."

Despite the fact that Hyundai Motor India sales dropped 28% in July, the company's sales in July were driven by the all-new Creta SUV, Venue and the new Verna sedan.

The contribution of diesel variants in the Creta bookings continues to increase and is now 60 per cent of the total bookings received, indicating a strong demand for the company's globally proven BSVI technology.

