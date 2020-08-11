Hyundai Creta completes journey of 5 lakh sales in India in five years

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai CRETA has been the blockbuster model in the Indian Automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015. Redefining the SUV landscape in India, CRETA’s supremacy transpires from Hyundai’s technological prowess and innovation, outperforming the industry benchmarks in all aspects. With the 500 000 sales mark, the CRETA has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment. At Hyundai Motor India, we are continuously strengthening our portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products to make our customers’ life a happy life."