Hyundai expects more customers to buy cars though digital platforms

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd expects more customers to shift to e-commerce or digital platforms for big-ticket purchases like cars in the coming months. Keeping this in mind, the country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Wednesday launched an updated version of its vehicle research and selling platform Click-To-Buy.

Fearing sharp decline in footfall at dealerships in the coming months, automobile manufacturers are focusing on selling their cars through their online portals. As the covid-19 pandemic hit demand starting March, vehicle sales crashed causing huge losses for dealers and auto companies.

Hyundai first introduced the Click-To-Buy platform in March but the management of the company wanted to improve the website to address more concerns of the customers.

According to W. S. Oh, executive director, corporate planning, Hyundai Motor India, the company will offer special incentives to customers who buy cars from Click to Buy and the scheme might start from July.

“We have received 1700 bookings since launching the platform in March but a complete purchase of a vehicle has not been made through this website," added Oh.

“There is a lot of reliability on e-commerce platforms and people are inclined to buy high ticket items also from these platforms. Our study said 90% of the people are influenced digitally about the vehicles they want to buy and around 40% of the people are inclined to buy cars online," said Brijesh Gubbi Suresh, group head and assistant vice-president, New Business Strategy, Hyundai Motor India.

Other car makers have also taken similar steps after the covid-19 outbreak hit sales across the country.

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Honda Cars introduced its digital platform for vehicle bookings -- Honda from Home -- to help customers who don’t want to visit dealerships for vehicle enquiries or purchase. German auto major, Mercedes Benz has also introduced a campaign called ‘Mercedes from Home’.

