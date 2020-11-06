Hyundai expects sales momentum to continue

Hyundai Motor India Ltd expects its sales momentum to sustain beyond the festive season due to pent-up demand, but said a second wave of coronavirus and a weak economy could act as a spoilsport.

The unit of Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. posted 30% year-on-year jump in sales during the 10-day Navratri period, and expects sales to surge during Diwali next week.

Ever since the lockdown measures were eased, Hyundai reported steady rise in vehicle sales thanks to robust demand for its Venue and Creta sport-utility-vehicle models. The two products propelled Hyundai to eclipse Maruti Suzuki as the largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) maker in the April-September period.

Hyundai expects sales to accelerate during the festive period with the launch of the new-generation model of the i20 premium hatchback on Thursday. Tarun Garg, director, marketing and sales, Hyundai Motor India, said there is huge pent-up demand as customers were delaying purchases since 2019, due to the confusion over the transition from Bharat Stage-IV to BS-VI emission standards.

“Sales in October was the highest for us and there is high pent-up demand in the market. We had around 30% year-on-year growth in sales during Navratri, and Diwali should be equally good. The new i20 will also add to the volumes. This festival season has been very good in terms of demand and customer preference towards personal mobility is also pushing sales," Garg said.

