Hyundai eyes record sales in 2022 on robust demand

Hyundai was in a tight race with rival Tata Motors, at the number 3 spot, as its production between January and May suffered due to the supply-side challenges. However, easing semi-conductor chip availability has led to a 10% increase in production over the last three months. “From January to May we were able to produce 43,000-44000 units a month. We are now hovering around 49,000 units so there has clearly been a 10% increase. We hope that we can continue this momentum but not all the pain is gone yet. We are mindful that there is a scenario of high interest rate and elevated inflation levels. But the healthy number of back orders and sustained demand in the festive season is a positive factor. Customers will now be able to take deliveries of vehicles in the festive season as supplies improve", Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said in an interview.