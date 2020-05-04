Hyundai India gears up to open dealerships

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, has started preparations to reopen its dealerships.

The South Korean vehicle manufacturer will also collaborate with its sister firm, Mobis India Ltd, to ensure safety of customers and its employees at showrooms and service stations.

The company has laid down guidelines to be followed at dealerships and service centers for all kind of customer interactions in the coming months, according to a statement on Monday.

“This will include display car and test drive car preparedness, customer lounge, washrooms sanitization (showroom & workshop), delivery process of new and serviced car, contactless demonstration and servicing," it said.

The company will ensure scheduled sanitization of various customer touch points, and thermal screening of employees and visitors among other measures, the statement added.

Mobis India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, will supply 6.8 lakh masks (3-Ply, N-90 & N-95), 20,000 half-litre packs and 1.5 lakh packs of 100 ml sanitizers for consumers, sales, service and backend staff at the company’s dealerships.

“Under the umbrella of the ‘Hyundai Cares’ initiative, we are geared up to meet these challenges with sufficient measures that will enhance customer confidence while also ensuring a safe showroom and workshop environment for customers and employees," said S S Kim, managing director, Hyundai Motor India.

The company also said customers can opt for remote car demonstrations through online video conferencing application with sales consultants at dealerships. Customers can also buy cars online with minimal physical contact, minimal paperwork and home delivery options through its 'Click-to-Buy' car sales website.

Anticipating sharp decline in footfalls at dealerships in the coming months, automobile manufacturers are focusing on the selling of cars through online portals to prospective customers.

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday announced reopening of its Tamil Nadu-based factories from 6 May to start preparations for commencing vehicle production operations in the following weeks.

