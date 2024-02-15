Hyundai seeks expansion, higher valuation with India IPO
Hyundai Motor plans a $3 billion IPO in India to expand in a fast-growing market and address the 'Korea discount' that lowers its domestic value.
Hyundai Motor's planned $3 billion IPO in India will help the carmaker score two goals in one go: expand in one of the world's fastest growing markets and tackle the so-called "Korea discount" that suppresses the value of its business back home.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message