Hyundai India's November dispatches rise 9%

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a 9.4% year-on-year increase in domestic dispatches to 48,800 units in November on the back of decent demand for its sport utility vehicles, Venue and Creta.

On a sequential basis, factory dispatches though declined from 56,605 units in October and 50,313 units in September due to a drop in inventory of vehicles at dealerships after the festive season.

The growth in wholesales though come on a very low base in the corresponding period, when the company had to reduce production due to falling demand for vehicles and transition to Bharat Stage 6 fuel emission norms.

"As the smart Indian customer continues to make smart mobility choices, the recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post Diwali period for HMIL and facilitated a sales growth of 9.4 % in November 2020 over same period last year," said Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India.

Despite disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyundai reported higher retail sales of its vehicles in the Navratri and Diwali festivals due to good customer response for its new products and shift to personal transport to avoid the infection.

After the lockdown measures were eased from the first week of May, Hyundai has been witnessing steady growth in retail sales and bookings for its vehicles, especially for the Creta and Venue, as customers are more inclined towards personal mobility to avoid Covid-19 infection.

