NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Saturday announced partnering France's Air Liquide Medical Systems for supply of ventilators to help the fight against covid -19.

The companies aim to supply 1,000 ventilators in the first phase, scaling up subsequently.

“Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against covid-19, and to this end Hyundai and Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of ventilators in India. As a socially responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is committed to serving society in every way and will continue to support the government of India’s war against covid-19," said S S Kim, managing director, Hyundai India.

The Centre on March 24 had reached out to five automobile manufacturers – Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Honda Cars India Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd - to explore the possibility of manufacturing ventilators at their factories in collaboration with nine ventilator manufacturers.

Hyundai, through its domestic corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, also imported advanced testing kits from South Korea.

According to the Ganesh Mani, director, production, Hyundai India, component procurement and vehicle production teams of the company are working with counterparts in Air Liquide to help boost the production of ventilators.

“They have a capacity which is in two digits and our collaboration will help reduce the cost of assembling of these ventilators. This operation can continue on the side of vehicle manufacturing till we overcome this crisis. We have a 360-degree approach when it comes to dealing with covid-19, starting from contributing to the funds of Union and state governments to importing advanced testing kits and increasing supply of ventilators," added Mani.

“We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few global companies with a dedicated research and development to manufacture ventilators in India. Air Liquide Medical Systems is employing all resources available to manufacture innovative, easy-to use and high-performing ventilators," said Anil Kumar, managing director, Air Liquide Medical Systems, India.