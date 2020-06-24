Hyundai launches Elantra sedan in BSVI versions

India’s second largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has rolled out the upgraded Bharat Stage 6 compliant versions of its premium sedan Elantra with a starting price tag of ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi for the petrol variant).

The diesel variants, which are powered by the 1.5-liter common-rail direct injection BSVI engine, are launched with a starting price of ₹18.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The updated Hyundai Elantra will take on the competition in the executive sedan category, which is defined as cars with length in the range of 4700-5000mm and engines upto 2 liter.

The BSVI Hyundai Elantra competes with Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia models. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd sold Corolla Altis, which was the leader in the said category until FY2019, before it was discontinued in March 2020.

Hyundai said that Elantra is now locally manufactured with imported content of up to 30%. While Honda Civic is locally assembled with upto 30% local content, the Skoda Octavia remains a CKD unit (completely knocked down units).

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), Honda’s Civic model stood as the leader in the said category with sales of more than 3,000 units in FY20. Skoda Octavia and Hyundai’s BSIV Elantra sold 2,374 units and 692 units respectively during the last fiscal.

Market experts say that the carmakers are working to gradually increase localization in the executive sedan segment as the competition is expected to intensify as the market matures.

“While the Honda Civic expanded this category last year, Hyundai aims to build upon its Elantra volumes with an eye on gaining share from the discontinued Toyota Corolla Altis," a consultant told Mint, requesting anonymity.

The Korean carmaker said on Wednesday that besides showroom walk–ins, the customers can also opt for a complete online purchase experience of the car via it’s ‘click to buy’ platform. The company said it is also offering the Elantra customers with 3 years or 30,000 km of complementary maintenance package along with 3 years of roadside assistance among others.

