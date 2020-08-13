Hyundai Motor India Ltd – country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer – on Thursday launched a new customer service program known as ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ to create an ecosystem for providing access to exclusive offers and benefits to customers across several categories.

“As a pioneer in technology with innovation at its core, Hyundai has always sought to provide value added products and services to its customers. With the new ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, HMIL will continue to build a strong connect with its valued customers and keep adding additional partners and benefits regularly to ensure a happy life for Hyundai car owners," the company said in statement.

As part of the program, new customers of Hyundai’s products will be able to access offers and discounts for accessories and other items bought from some of the other brands through this platform.

As footfalls in showrooms are expected to remain low due to the rising cases of Covid -19 infections, auto makers have increased their efforts to entice potential customers and keep holding on to the existing ones through digital platforms.

Hyundai was the first to launch an end to end vehicle retail platform Click to Buy in March and the company thinks this platform will make vehice buying more convenient for customers and will also act as a channel to generate more inquiries and bookings for dealers.

“Building on the strength of Hyundai’s ‘Future Ready’ business strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ for an unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience. Through these endeavours we at Hyundai aim to become the lifetime partner of our valued customers in automotive and beyond," said S S Kim, managing director, Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai will not charge any subscription fee from its customers and will initially restrict the membership only for new car buyers.

“Our vision is to offer lifetime partnership for customers and provide better products, services and experiences to them. With the help of this program we want to increase our engagement with customers. This program will make its debut from India and will be expanded to our existing customers by the end of the current fiscal year," said Brijesh Gubbi Suresh, assistant vice president and group head, new business strategy, Hyundai Motor India.

