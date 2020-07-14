NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Tucson, a premium sport utility vehicle, at a price range of ₹22.30-27.03 lakh.

The new model will house a 2-litre engine, in petrol and diesel variant, and will likely help the company consolidate its position as the leading manufacturer of sport utility vehicles in the domestic market.

The new Tucson will be the latest addition to Hyundai’s portfolio of sport utility vehicles after Venue (a compact SUV) and Creta (mid-size SUV) and was first showcased at the Auto Expo in February.

"To further strengthen Hyundai’s dominance in the SUV segment, I am happy to announce the launch of the new Tucson. It has already received an overwhelming response from customers and is already the most anticipated SUV launch of the year," said SS Kim, managing director, Hyundai Motor India.

Sport utility vehicles have been the main volume driver in the domestic market as customers in urban areas have been turning to them over sedans and premium hatchbacks. Last year, Hyundai pipped Maruti Suzuki India Ltd as the leading manufacturer of SUVs after the launch of its smallest product in the segment, Venue.

According to Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Tucson is one of Hyundai’s most successful brands in the global marker and in India there are customers who would want to upgrade to the premium SUV from the mid-size Creta and others.

"Every segment has a different potential and Tucson has been a very successful brand. We have sold more than 5 lakh units of Creta and some of the customers would want to upgrade. It helps us keep them in the Hyundai family. Ever since we showcased the vehicle at the Auto Expo, we have received quite a lot of enquiries for the product, added Garg.

