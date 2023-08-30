Hyundai Motor Group to acquire 5% stake in Korea Zinc for stable EV battery supply1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Hyundai Motor Group to acquire 5% stake in Korea Zinc for $397.74 million to secure electric vehicle battery supply chain.
Hyundai Motor Group will acquire a 5% stake in Korea Zinc for 527.2 billion won ($397.74 million) as a part of the automobile group's collaboration with the smelter to ensure a stable supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, the company said in an official statement.