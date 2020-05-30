Hyundai Motor India exports over 5,000 cars in May

MUMBAI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country's second largest carmaker, on Saturday said it has exported over 5,000 units in May after resuming production at its Chennai plant earlier this month.

“Hyundai began production at its plant on 8 May producing more than 5 000 units for the export market," the carmaker said.

The company’s export volumes for May suggest it has restored about 35-40% of its average monthly shipments after it restarted operations following the 45-day plant shutdown from 23 March. Hyundai exported 14,000–14,500 cars on an average per month during the last fiscal, showed data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

However, the company said it exported 181,200 cars with 792 customised variants during calendar year 2019 and had a market share of 26% to the total exports of passenger cars from India.

“We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5,000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of our resilient efforts towards localis ation and to accentuate economic recovery," said S S Kim, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai, which is also India’s largest exporter of passenger cars, said it has shipped more than 3 million units since it started its export operation from India in 1999.

“We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India – Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than 3 million vehicles to 88 countries, which reaffirm our commitment to the country," said Kim.

Currently, Hyundai exports 10 models that includes Atos (also known as Santro), Grand i10 Nios and Aura variants, Elite i20, Xcent, Venue and Creta SUVs. The firm exports to 88 countries including Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated