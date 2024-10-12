Hyundai India bets on capacity addition, Creta EV to drive growth
SummaryHyundai has lost some market share since 2019, but its high capacity utilization of 97% has given it the ability to neither ship excess stock to dealers in a tough market nor cut prices to liquidate inventory.
Hyundai Motor India, set to launch India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) next week, is counting on more valuable exports, a bigger domestic presence and the launch of its first “high-volume EV (electric vehicle)" in 2025 to beat a moderation in passenger vehicle sales in India.