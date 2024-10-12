“India is not easy for global automotive OEMs (original equipment makers), but Hyundai has been able to really successfully do it (crack the market). We have consistently held a high double-digit market share and been the second largest player in passenger vehicles in India," said Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India. “The value proposition Hyundai has always offered because of our strong parentage of the Hyundai Motor Company, and our strong connect with Indian customers put us in a very strong position to continue to do well."