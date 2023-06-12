Business News/ Companies / News/  Hyundai Motor India signs Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador for Exter
 New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has signed cricketer Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador for its sports utility vehicle (SUV), Exter. Pandya, the company said, matches the pulse of Gen Z to engage in outdoor expeditions, travel and leisure. For this, the company has released a YouTube video this week.Tarun Garg, chief operating officer for the company, said, “To epitomise the image of the new SUV, we could think of none other than Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest stars in the recent history of the sport of cricket. Based on his great performances on the pitch as a leader and his great family values, we are confident that Pandya will amplify our brand campaign and help connect the brand with millenials and Gen Z audiences." Pandya said, “I am really excited to partner with them for their new SUV. I am very passionate about cars and this SUV fits into my style perfectly. It is spacious and stunning inside, dynamic on the outside and loaded with all that you need to venture outside. From its bold stance to its thrilling drive, this one is a real game changer. I am sure India will fall in love with it." Pandya is managed by Reliance-owned Rise Worldwide. On last count, Pandya worked with over 12 brands including Monster Energy drink, Gulf Oil, William Lawson scotch, boAt, and FMCG player, Britannia, among others.

According to brand valuation agency Kroll, in 2022, Hardik Pandya was worth $34.8 in terms of brand value. In absolute terms, celebrity brand valuations accounted for $1.6 billion in 2022 as compared to $1.4 billion in 2021. The report was titled‘Celebrity Brand Valuation’ report by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll.

Bollywood stars constituted 81.7% of the overall brand value for India’s top 20 celebrities, while the remaining 18.3% was comprised of sports stars, according to the 2016 Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, titled Embracing the Change. However, as per current analysis, the share of Bollywood stars has fallen to 67.6% in the overall brand value, with 28.9% comprises sports stars, and the remaining 3.5% belongs to Tollywood stars.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 03:12 PM IST
