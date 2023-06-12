New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has signed cricketer Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador for its sports utility vehicle (SUV), Exter. Pandya, the company said, matches the pulse of Gen Z to engage in outdoor expeditions, travel and leisure. For this, the company has released a YouTube video this week.Tarun Garg, chief operating officer for the company, said, “To epitomise the image of the new SUV, we could think of none other than Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest stars in the recent history of the sport of cricket. Based on his great performances on the pitch as a leader and his great family values, we are confident that Pandya will amplify our brand campaign and help connect the brand with millenials and Gen Z audiences." Pandya said, “I am really excited to partner with them for their new SUV. I am very passionate about cars and this SUV fits into my style perfectly. It is spacious and stunning inside, dynamic on the outside and loaded with all that you need to venture outside. From its bold stance to its thrilling drive, this one is a real game changer. I am sure India will fall in love with it." Pandya is managed by Reliance-owned Rise Worldwide. On last count, Pandya worked with over 12 brands including Monster Energy drink, Gulf Oil, William Lawson scotch, boAt, and FMCG player, Britannia, among others.