Hyundai Motor India to offer six airbags as standard across portfolio

New Delhi: Playing catch-up with homegrown competition amping up safety equipment offered in passenger vehicles, Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it will offer six airbags as standard across its entire range of 13 models, including the base variants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) Tata Motors & Mahindra & Mahindra have been leading the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) safety charts in India, attracting a large crop of safety-conscious young buyers.

The South Korean carmaker also plans to volunteer three of its models for testing under the newly formulated Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), final guidelines for which were formalized on 1 October, in the first phase of testing. Hyundai had expressed its intention to obtain a 5-star GNCAP rating for its newest launch, the micro-SUV Exter, which rivals Tata's 5-star rated Punch, which catapulted sales for the brand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While most automakers offer six airbags as optional upgrades with more expensive trims of a passenger vehicle model, Hyundai will be the first to make it part of the standard configuration of low-end models as well. It obtained a 5-star safety rating by the GNCAP for its Verna sedan, the first made-in-India product by the company, to achieve the rating.

“We have been adding the six airbag feature in our products at regular intervals. For Creta and the models above this segment we made six airbags standard in February. The new Verna, Exter, and i20 come with six airbags as well, and the new i20. 80% of our models do already come with six airbags, and a few variants of the i10 Nios, Aura and Venue where it wasn't standard, it will be done now. The price hike related to this will be minimal. The Nios and Aura already have four airbags, so we'll need to add only two. The price hike will be in the range of ₹8,000-9,000," said Tarun Garg, chief operating officer (COO), Hyundai Motors India, told Mint.

Hyundai's strategy to grab an edge back from the competition involves a three-pronged strategy: make advanced safety features such as ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) available as an optional feature in more of its current line-up of products (from 38% at present to 60% by 2024 and eventually 100% of its model range), make active safety features such as ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) available in one or more trims across all models, and make basic passive safety equipment like six airbags for passenger and driver, three-point seatbelt and seat belt reminders standard across all models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We enhanced our ADAS offering from a single model (Tuscon) to five models, including the Exter, in just one year, The response has been very good. Around 35% of Verna sales are from the ADAS variant. You'll see it in a couple of more models next year and a similar number next year. We want to move really fast in this direction", Garg said.

"People are becoming more conscious about safety and want safety for every occupant. ADAS is also much beyond safety and improves the driving experience. Our ADAS has also been extensively tested on Indian roads. The speed limits on some expressways are at par with global standards and at those speeds safety becomes more important. We are also evolving as a country and need to look beyond regulation. India as a country has evolved. In any car segment, the higher variant is selling more. In Exter, 77% of the bookings are with the sunroof variant, which suggests customers are ready to pay for these features", he added.

