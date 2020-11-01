Hyundai October domestic wholesales rise 13.2% year-on-year

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, has reported a 13.2% year-on- year increase in domestic wholesale to 56,605 units for October, driven by demand for its sport utility vehicles, Venue and Creta. The company has also raised inventory at its dealerships expecting sales to improve during Diwali.

In the year-ago period, wholesales stood at 50,010 units.

Factory dispatches in September totalled 50,313 units while those in August stood at 45,809 units, with the easing of lockdown curbs. Hyundai resumed operations at its Chennai plant from 4 May.

The South Korean vehicle manufacturer’s exports fell 10.1% y-o-y to 12,230 units in October.

The growth in wholesales though comes on a very low base in the corresponding period, when the company had to reduce production due to falling demand for vehicles and transition to Bharat Stage 6 emission norms.

"...The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for overall business environment and we are confident that Hyundai will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of economy, community and all its stake holders," said Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India.

Following the easing of lockdown curbs since May, Hyundai has been witnessing steady growth in retail sales and bookings for its vehicles, especially for the Creta and Venue, as customers show increasing preference for personal mobility amid the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via