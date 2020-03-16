Hyundai’s rivals Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Renault India Pvt. Ltd to stop making diesel vehicles from next month. (REUTERS)
Hyundai Motor India bets big on demand for diesel vehicles

1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2020, 11:01 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • Hyundai says diesel variants comprised more than half of customer bookings for the Creta and 15-20% of orders for recently-launched Aura compact sedan
  • Hyundai introduces the new refreshed variant of the Creta with BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel engines at a price range of 9.99 lakh to 17.20 lakh

NEW DELHI : Hyundai Motor India Ltd has received a robust response to diesel variants of its new Creta sport-utility vehicle, allaying market uncertainties that customers will sway towards petrol vehicles after companies raised diesel vehicle prices to meet stringent emission norms.

Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said diesel variants comprised more than half of customer bookings for the Creta and 15-20% of orders for its recently-launched Aura compact sedan. Diesel also contributed 30%-40% of sales of Hyundai’s compact SUV model, Venue, Garg said.

India will shift to the stringent Bharat Stage-VI emission norms from 1 April. This has led companies to increase prices of diesel vehicles to make their engines compliant with the new regulation. Hyundai’s rivals Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Renault India Pvt. Ltd have already announced plans to stop making diesel vehicles from next month, fearing that the cost increase would make customers to shift to petrol and compressed natural gas engine vehicle options. “In SUV segment, diesel was always the preferred choice and the demand that we have got initially is according to the company’s expectation. Though, we will wait for a couple of months since these are the demand trends during the initial period," Garg said. Hyundai introduced the new refreshed variant of the Creta with BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel engines at a price range of 9.99 lakh to 17.20 lakh.

The car will be powered by a BS6 emission compliant 1.5 litre diesel and petrol engines and also 1.4 litre turbo.

