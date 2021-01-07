Hyundai pitches India as a hub to its vendors

Hyundai Motor Co., India’s second-largest carmaker, has asked its vendors, including tyre maker Continental AG and Aptiv Plc and others, to avoid any disruption in output in future and cut its dependence on China.

“Now we find many foreign players starting (manufacturing) in India. For example, with Continental, we are working very closely. They will supply to us in a big way," Ganesh Mani S., director of production at Hyundai Motor’s India unit, said in an interview.

“Be it Bosch, Continental and some of our Korean vendors—these companies will not only be our partner in Korea or India, but they will also be working closely with us in multiple ways," he said.

Hyundai Motor is seeking to develop India as a global sourcing hub for vehicle parts as part of a broader effort to reduce its over-reliance on China. Korean firms such as Hyundai and Samsung are scaling back production in China amid trade tensions with the US and relocating their factories in markets such as India and Vietnam.

Hyundai has also boosted efforts to work closely with its foreign suppliers in India following disruptions in vehicle production after the coronavirus outbreak in China. Mint on 1 January reported that the company plans to grow sourcing of auto parts from India for its plants in Asean, including the one coming up in Indonesia. Hyundai also intends to procure parts from India for its factories in South America and Eastern Europe.

“Unlike Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai continued with its Korean vendors like Mando for steering systems despite availability of high-quality Indian vendors like JTEKT India in the same space. However, covid has posed an unusual supply chain challenge to such OEMs, which is leading them to look back and localize the vendor base," said Md Shaukat Ali, senior research analyst, Asian Market Securities.

Hyundai Motor India has meanwhile seen a steady recovery in demand for its Venue compact sport-utility vehicle (SUV) and mid-size SUV Creta after the nationwide curbs were lifted. Sales grew 25% from a year ago during the month-to-month festival season. Automakers may however, face production-related constraints in the coming months due to a shortage of semiconductor-related auto parts and shipping containers.

Mani, however, said Hyundai’s production will not be affected as the company has its production schedule planned till February. The in-house development of diesel engines will also help avoid any disruption.

“All our top-selling models are close to 90% or more localized. We had so much confidence in demand for diesel that we have developed it in-house and not imported. Our petrol engines are also locally sourced. Some components for Tucson (SUV) are imported from Korea. So, we have planned accordingly. The container issue has also been sorted out," he added.

Despite the challenges posed by covid-19, Hyundai Motor India produced a record 75,000 vehicles in December amid a rebound in local demand and exports.

As India’s biggest automobile exporter, the company is also expected to take advantage of the production-linked incentive scheme introduced by the government to boost localization and exports.

