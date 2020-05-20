Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest passenger vehicle maker, will go ahead with its planned investments despite the coronavirus outbreak. It is also devising a multi-pronged strategy to counter the economic slowdown, which is expected to last till December and might impact overall industry volumes by more than 25%, said two senior company executives.

Hyundai plans to push new and cheaper vehicle-ownership models, such as subscription-based offers in metro cities, besides retooling its used-car business strategy.

“There will be no change or delay whatsoever in any of our planned investments as we work with a five-year vision principle. We may have to expedite our introduction of new models (because of the crisis). Our capacity is sufficient for two years. This crisis has given us the opportunity to work more closely with our Indian vendors and enhance our localization efforts," said Ganesh Mani S., director, manufacturing, Hyundai Motor India.

It is also planning a significant push in rural areas, as demand for vehicles is likely to revive in semi-urban and rural markets post the pandemic, much before urban areas. The firm’s rural network is marginal compared to rival Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which is also the leader in the used-car market with True Value outlets.

The needs of customers will probably change and some may look at total ownership, while others may prefer subscription-based offers, as mobility needs will change and affordability is a crucial factor now, said Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor India.

“The advantage (of the subscription model) is that the customer is not bound to an EMI for four to five years and can try different cars for varying time periods. There is no problem of registration, insurance, and other payments. This should have a lot of traction for many customers, especially in urban areas," he said.

Hyundai, which senses a significant change in vehicle ownership patterns, plans to push its used-car business to offset any decline in new car sales.

“We understand that now demand for good quality pre-owned cars is going to be very high. We have to review all the systems and processes and bring in much more digital in the pre-owned car business. I see a lot of potential there and we will have to see how to leverage it more. I feel strongly that customers will want good quality BS-IV pre-owned cars, as there is a price increase when it comes to BS-VI. The H-Promise brand has made quite an inroad and maybe the opportunity is to take it ahead," said Garg.

After opening some sales and service outlets more than a month after shutting down operations following the lockdown, Hyundai got 4,900 bookings and has delivered over 3,100 vehicles in May.

