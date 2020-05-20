Hyundai plans multi-pronged strategy to beat slowdown

“We understand that now demand for good quality pre-owned cars is going to be very high. We have to review all the systems and processes and bring in much more digital in the pre-owned car business. I see a lot of potential there and we will have to see how to leverage it more. I feel strongly that customers will want good quality BS-IV pre-owned cars, as there is a price increase when it comes to BS-VI. The H-Promise brand has made quite an inroad and maybe the opportunity is to take it ahead," said Garg.