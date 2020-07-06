Home >Companies >News >Hyundai receives 20000 vehicle inquiries, 1900 bookings through Click To Buy platform

Four months after launching the Click To Buy digital platform for vehicle retail, Hyundai Motor India, on Tuesday, announced receiving 1.5 million visitors, 20,000 vehicle enquiries and over 1,900 confirmed vehicle bookings though the website. The South Korean vehicle manufacturer launched the digital platform in March to improve retail sales of vehicles during the pandemic.

Fearing sharp decline in footfall at dealerships in the coming months, automobile manufacturers like Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and others are focusing on selling their cars through respective online portals. As the covid-19 pandemic hit demand starting March, vehicle sales crashed causing huge losses for dealers and auto companies.

“With Click To Buy, Hyundai is offering a complete end-to-end online car buying solution that enables customers to purchase cars from the convenience and safety of their homes. Hyundai has also partnered with leading Banks HDFC and ICICI, in India to facilitate application of loans online without the need to visit the branch for approval," the company said in a statement.

The customer response on Click To Buy, highlights strong acceptance and showcases comfort of purchasing cars online. The Click To Buy platform has revolutionized the online retail experience and provided unparalleled retail experience to Indian customers, the statement further noted.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Wednesday reported a 49.2% year-on- year decline in domestic wholesales to 21,320 units in June due to the disruptions that followed in the wake of covid-19 outbreak.

Exports also fell 67.26% y-o-y to 5,500 units last month. Month-on-month, however, sales improved from 6,883 units sold in May.

The South Korean manufacturer also recently launched new transmission system known as the intelligent manual transmission (iMT) with the Venue compact sports utility vehicle. With this new transmission system, drivers will not have to press the clutch pedal at the time of changing the gears.

