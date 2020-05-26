Subscribe
Home > Companies > News > Hyundai reopens over 800 sales outlets across India
Hyundai reopens over 800 sales outlets across India

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST PTI

  • Hyundai is receiving encouraging responses for Creta and the newly launched version of Verna
  • Hyundai had resumed manufacturing operations at its Chennai-based plant on May 8

NEW DELHI : Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said 806 dealerships and rural sales outlets have resumed operations across the country in the last few days. The country's second-largest carmaker said that 863 workshops have also re-started operations pan India.

"We have commenced operations of our showrooms and workshops in line with the approvals granted by central and state authorities," HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing and Service Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company is also receiving encouraging responses for Creta and the newly launched version of Verna, he added.

"We have received close to 9,000 new car bookings and delivered over 5,600 cars to customers across the country in a short span of 22 days," Garg said.

In addition, the company workshops have serviced more than one lakh cars across 530 cities in the country during the same period, he added.

Hyundai had resumed manufacturing operations at its Chennai-based plant on May 8.

The company said the showrooms and workshops are being operated in a graded manner ensuring 100 per cent social distancing compliance.

The South Korean auto major currently has a total network of around 1,119 dealerships and rural sales outlets in the country.

