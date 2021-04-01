Hyundai reports 1.93% m-o-m increase in domestic wholesale dispatches in March

"Hyundai Motor India has portrayed resilience and perseverance towards contributing to the revival of the Indian auto industry. With cumulative sales of 64,621 units in March 2021, HMIL has built further on the sales momentum achieved over the last few months. This performance has been backed by our super performer brands such as the Ultimate SUV-Creta, Venue, new Verna, Nios and the most awarded car of 2020, the all-new i20," said Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, HMIL.