MUMBAI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd--country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer--on Saturday reported a 2% year-on- year decline in its July domestic wholesales to 38,200 units.

Total wholesales declined 28% to 41,300 units in July. The company had sold 57,310 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

Factory dispatches though improved significantly from June, when the company had sold 21,320 units and from 5,500 units in May, largely a result of robust demand for its sport utility vehicles - Creta and Venue.

The South Korean vehicle manufacturer’s exports fell a whopping 83% y-o-y to 3,100 units in July.

Following the easing of lockdown curbs, Hyundai had resumed production at its Chennai unit from 4 May.

"With 38,200 units, July’20 domestic sales volume is 98% of July 2019 domestic sales volume. This performance was driven by good customer demand for our most admired brands," said Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India.

A recovery in sales notwithstanding, auto makers have been struggling to ramp up production due to disruption in supply chain network. The continued curbs in different states, rising covid-19 cases and rising scrutiny of imported parts from China have led to problems for auto makers and their suppliers.

