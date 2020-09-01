Hyundai reports 20% YoY increase in domestic wholesale dispatches for August

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 19.9% year-on- year increase in its domestic wholesales for August to 45,809 units on the back of decent demand for its sport utility vehicles, Venue and Creta.

Factory dispatches also improved from July when the company had sold 38,200 units and from June as well when sales numbered 21,320.

Hyundai restarted production at its Chennai plant from May 4 and managed to dispatch just 5,500 vehicles during that month.

The South Korean vehicle manufacturer’s exports, however, fell a whopping 61.8% y-o-y to 6,800 units during August.

The growth in wholesales though comes on a very low base.

"Hyundai continues to contribute to the recovery of the Indian automobile industry by registering domestic sales volume of 45809 units in August with a growth of 19.9% on a comparative low base of last year. Good response to the new Creta, Venue, Verna, Tucson Nios, and Aura and recently launched India’s first iMT powertrain in Venue, have resulted in this performance," said Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India.

With the easing of lockdown curbs from the first week of May, Hyundai has seen steady growth in retail sales and bookings, especially for Creta and Venue, following growing preference for personal mobility to avoid contracting the infection. According to the company, retail sales and bookings in July touched 80-90% of the pre-pandemic levels.

Despite witnessing decent recovery in retail sales, auto makers are struggling to ramp up manufacturing due to disruption in supply chain network. The prevailing lockdown in different states, rising Covid-19 cases and increased inspection of imported parts from China have caused major problems for auto makers and their suppliers.

