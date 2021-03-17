Hyundai Motor India Ltd—the second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India—has managed to sell more than 1.21 lakh units of the second generation of its popular mid-size sports utility vehicle, Creta, despite the covid-19 induced economic slowdown which adversely impacted sales and production.

The new generation Creta was launched by Hyundai last March, but sales took a hit due to the lockdown measures imposed to contain the covid-19 pandemic. Since the unlocking of the economy, sales of Creta surged and helped Hyundai claim the position of leading manufacturer of sport utility vehicles, by eclipsing Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

“The new Creta has spearheaded Hyundai’s SUV leadership in India in CY 2020. Launched in 2015, Hyundai Creta has become a household name with over 5.8 lakh units sold in the domestic market so far. Additionally, Hyundai has also continued to bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative with an export of over 2.16 lakh units of Creta from India," said the company in a statement.

The statement also noted that over 60% of the Creta sales come from models with the 1.5 litre U2 CRDi Diesel BS 6 engine, while over 20 % sales contribution emerges from automatic powertrain options.

“All-new Creta has set new benchmarks in the Indian auto industry and has become the most loved SUV in India taking the pole position month after month in this highly competitive SUV space. This exemplary feat is a testimony of Hyundai’s manufacturing excellence and class leading features that we offer to our discerning customers. As we move ahead, I am confident that our smart Indian customers will continue to choose Hyundai cars that are redefining benchmarks across segments," said Tarun Garg, director, sales marketing and service.

Compact and mid-size SUVs have been preferred choice of customers in the domestic market over the last four years and the SUV segment is considered the main volumes driver for automakers as most of them plan to launch slew of products in the segment. Hyundai has been gaining market share on the back of high demand for its compact SUV, Venue and mid-size one, Creta.

