Hyundai shares surge 24%, announces early-stage talks with Apple for EV ties

The shares of Hyundai Motors surge 24% after the South Korean motor company said that it is in early-stage, unspecified talks with Apple regarding an electric car and battery tie-up.

"Apple and Hyundai are in discussions but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai said in a statement without saying what the talks were about. Meanwhile, Apple declined to comment at this stage.

ALSO READ: Virus spread slows but two states still a worry

In a regulatory filing issued later, the automaker said it was "getting requests for cooperation on joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies", without identifying any of them.

The comments came after Hyundai shares surged following a report by Korea Economic Daily TV that the U.S. tech giant and Hyundai were negotiating, and expected to develop batteries at U.S. factories operated by either Hyundai or its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. The broadcaster didn't cite sources for its report.

Hyundai and Apple already work together on CarPlay, Apple's software for connecting iPhones to vehicles from a variety of automakers.

Hyundai Motor Chairman Euisun Chung gets $2 billion richer

The over 24% surge in shares price, the most since 1988, boosted the combined fortune of Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and his father, Mong-Koo, by some $2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Euisun, who succeed his father as the group’s chairman in October, has been pushing for technologies including electric and driverless vehicles to turn the carmaker into one of the world’s leaders. Hyundai Motor will spend more than 60 trillion won ($55 billion) in those areas over the next five years and in 2019 set up a $4 billion autonomous-driving joint venture with a General Motors Co. spinoff. It plans to release its first electric vehicle this year.

Any collaboration with a big tech company could boost that push. Apple has said it will take at least five years to introduce an autonomous, electric vehicle, according to people familiar with the plans, meaning that it’s in no hurry to decide on potential auto-industry partners.

Apple’s self-driving car is half a decade away

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report suggests, Apple Inc. will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous, electric vehicle because development work is still at an early stage, according to people with knowledge of the efforts.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has a small team of hardware engineers developing drive systems, vehicle interior and external car body designs with the goal of eventually shipping a vehicle. That’s a more ambitious goal than in previous years when the project mostly focused on creating an underlying self-driving system. The company has also added more ex-Tesla Inc. executives to the project.

Still, some Apple engineers on the project believe the company could release a product in five to seven years if Apple goes ahead with its plans. The car is nowhere near production stage, the people said, though they did warn timelines could change. They asked not to be identified discussing sensitive, internal work. The majority of the team is currently either working from home or at the office for limited time, slowing the company’s ability to develop a full vehicle. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

An Apple car would rival electric vehicles from Tesla and offerings from companies such as upstart Lucid Motors and established manufacturers like Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz and General Motors Co.’s Chevrolet. A key differentiator would be Apple’s ability to integrate its self-driving system, a pricey initiative that has spurred the company to develop its own software, sensor hardware and chip technologies. The goal is to let a user to input their destination and be driven there with little or no other engagement, according to the people familiar with the project.

Apple doesn’t manufacture its own products, and it will likely take the same approach with a vehicle. It’s unclear which company would assemble the car, though. In its first attempt about five years ago, Apple worked with engineers from Magna International Inc., a major auto industry contract manufacturer. Reuters recently reported that Apple is aiming to begin producing a car as early as 2024.

Apple has continued to investigate building its self-driving car system for a third-party car partner rather than its own vehicle, the people said, and it could ultimately again abandon its own car efforts in favor of this approach.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via