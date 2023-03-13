Hyundai to acquire GM’s Talegaon plant

Hyundai to acquire GM’s Talegaon plant2 min read . 01:12 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India has reached a conditional agreement with General Motors to acquire the latter’s shuttered manufacturing plant in Talegaon.
However, before the sale is completed, the American carmaker will need to resolve legal disputes with its employees’ union following the collapse of a previous sale agreement with Great Wall Motor of China last year.
Assuming the latest transaction secures regulatory and government clearances, Hyundai Motor India may be able to start trial production at the idle plant within the next 18 months, two people familiar with the development said.
“The term sheet covers the proposed acquisition of land and buildings and certain machinery and equipment for manufacturing situated at General Motors India, Talegaon plant. The proposed acquisition is subject to the signing of the ‘Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement’ and fulfilment of conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and all the stakeholders related to the acquisition," Hyundai Motor India said in a statement on Monday.
The South Korean carmaker had been in discussions with suppliers based in Pune to explore the feasibility of the deal for at least the last couple of months, the people cited above said, requesting anonymity. Although it remains unclear whether the plant will focus on electric vehicles or conventional engine products, Hyundai executives said the company is proceeding with caution and may divide its electric and non-electric operations between Pune and Chennai initially, with internal combustion engines being added to Pune at a later time. GM’s Talegaon manufacturing base will give Hyundai an additional capacity to produce 130,000 vehicles annually.
In India, Hyundai faces a challenge from both smaller and larger rivals. While Maruti Suzuki’s new SUV offensive targets the mid-sized segment that is Hyundai’s stronghold, Tata Motors has on multiple occasions surpassed it to become the second-largest automaker in India last year. Its existing capacity of up to 850,000 vehicles a year at its plant near Chennai leaves it vulnerable in the market as both Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki are building significant capacity.
While GM discontinued manufacturing operations in Talegaon in 2020, it is currently embroiled in several legal cases with its 1,100-member strong employees union. The union had approached a court to seek a formal clarification from the company on whether it was looking to sell the site to Hyundai. GM did not furnish a response. The union also sought a stay on a potential sale till the issue of the retrenchment of the workforce was resolved. There are over 15 active cases in the industrial, district, high courts and the Supreme Court in the matter. A court-ordered mediation in the case has not led to any progress.
Last year, China’s Great Wall Motors decided to abandon its Indian operations after failing to secure approvals from the Indian government for its $1 billion foreign direct investment proposal at Talegaon amid tense political ties between New Delhi and Beijing following a deadly border clash between the two armies in June 2020.