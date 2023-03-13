Hyundai to acquire GM’s Talegaon plant

While GM discontinued manufacturing operations in Talegaon in 2020, it is currently embroiled in several legal cases with its 1,100-member strong employees union. The union had approached a court to seek a formal clarification from the company on whether it was looking to sell the site to Hyundai. GM did not furnish a response. The union also sought a stay on a potential sale till the issue of the retrenchment of the workforce was resolved. There are over 15 active cases in the industrial, district, high courts and the Supreme Court in the matter. A court-ordered mediation in the case has not led to any progress.