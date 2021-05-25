In view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has said it will temporarily suspend operations at its Chennai plant for five days starting today.

"Considering the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu, Hyundai management has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations for a period of 5 days, starting, May 25, 2021, until May 29, 2021," HMIL said in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu administration had on Saturday announced extending the ongoing lockdown for another week starting May 24 with more stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Tamil Nadu recorded 34,867 new COVID-19 cases and 404 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Monday. The fresh cases pushed the caseload to 18,77,211 and the deaths took the toll to 20,872, the department said. There are 3,01,580 active infections. Meanwhile, Chennai reported a further decline in new infections with 4,985 people contracting the contagion, totalling 4,83,757 to date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities with 6,460 deaths.









