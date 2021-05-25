Hyundai to shut Chennai plant for 5 days from today amid second wave of Covid-19

Tamil Nadu recorded 34,867 new COVID-19 cases and 404 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Monday. The fresh cases pushed the caseload to 18,77,211 and the deaths took the toll to 20,872, the department said. There are 3,01,580 active infections. Meanwhile, Chennai reported a further decline in new infections with 4,985 people contracting the contagion, totalling 4,83,757 to date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities with 6,460 deaths.

