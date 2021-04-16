NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd—the country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer—maintained its position as the leading exporter of passenger vehicles from India by shipping 104,342 vehicles in FY21. The Korean manufacturer managed to touch the 100,000 mark despite disruption in vehicle production due to covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed in destination markets.

As of now, Hyundai exports nine products to 32 countries in South America, 28 countries in Africa and 26 countries in the Asia Pacific region from India. It also exports to one country each in North America and Europe.

As the country’s largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai also surpassed the three million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting to 88 countries. Hyundai Motor India also commenced cars exports to Nepal through the railways from Walajabad Railway Hub near Irungattukkottai, Chennai, the company said in a statement.

According to S.S. Kim, managing director and chief executive, Hyundai Motor India, despite numerous challenges emerging out of the global pandemic, uncertainty in various markets, restriction on imports and disruption in supply-chain, the company has continued to drive operational excellence to ensure customer satisfaction.

“An export of 104,342 units in FY21 stands testament to our indomitable spirit. It is a moment of great pride for Hyundai as we step forward in the journey of making world class quality cars from India. Our smart manufacturing processes have led us to maintain our leadership position in passenger vehicle exports and strengthened our commitment to 'Make in India for the World'," added Kim.

Earlier this month, Hyundai announced wholesale of one million sport utility vehicles from its Chennai-based plants for the domestic as well as export markets. Since 2020, Hyundai has also been the leader in the fast-growing SUV segment in India with products such as Creta (a mid-size SUV) and Venue (an entry level one).

Ever since starting its operations in India, Hyundai has been focused on developing India as a hub for exports to other developing markets.

