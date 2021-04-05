Hyundai touches one million SUV dispatches from its Chennai based plants

Launched in 2015, Creta was an instant hit amongst masses. Over the years since launch, it has been a best seller for Hyundai, recording cumulative sale of over 5.9 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.2 lakh units in the export market. Similarly, Venue was introduced in 2019 as the country’s first connected SUV and the company has already sold over 1.8 lakh units in the domestic market, the company said in a statement.

