Hyundai unveils new Tucson in India, launch next month. Details inside

Hyundai India has unveiled the all-new TUCSON with ADAS features in the country. TUCSON is already available in other countries and was among the most-awaited SUVs in India. While the TUCSON has only been introduced to India, its full-fledged launch is expected next month. The new TUCSON has been developed to offer customers a new-age premium SUV experience with advanced connectivity solutions that cater to modern-day needs of consumers.
Packed with Hyundai Bluelink, the all-new Hyundai Tucson offers enhanced Voice Recognition commands and over-the-air updates (System and Map), delivering a seamless 3rd space experience. Further, the new car will epitomize user experiences with a 26.03 cm (10.25") HD Audio Video Navigation System that reinforces the SUV’s hi-tech cabin experience while also enhancing convenience.
Tucson's infotainment system offers - a high-definition widescreen, split-screen display, embedded voice commands, home-to-car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant in Hindi & English (1st in Segment), over-the-air updates (system and map), full touch centre fascia integrating infotainment and AC controls, and valet mode among others. The car's digital cluster displays - personalized themes, turn-by-turn navigation, front & rear parking sensor display, Drive Mode Select (Normal/ Eco/ Sport/ Smart), and Multi-Terrain Modes (Snow/Mud/Sand).
In the car, the Hyundai Bluelink offers over 60 connected car features building on a superlative connected car experience. Tucson will be offered with a 3-year free Bluelink subscription and also boasts of smartwatch connectivity for iOS, Android OS and Tizen.
The new car also provides Dual Zone FATC (Fully Automatic Temperature Control) with Auto Defogger that enhances comfort by setting dual temperature zones inside the cabin. It further features Front Ventilated & Heated Seats that ensure utmost comfort by maintaining optimum seat temperature while passengers are seated.
Tucson sets a new safety benchmark through a combination of advanced safety features with Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS). The car has been developed on the 3rd Generation Compact (N3) platform resulting in achieving the best chassis strength and superior safety. Its body structure has been strengthened with AHSS (Advanced High Strength Steel) & HSS (High Strength Steel) application and an extensive application of hot-stamping to assure superior protection in the event of a collision. The car features Hyundai SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability. That said, the all-new Tucson with smart and intuitive technology offers 19 Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS) features.
Tucson is equipped with powerful and advanced powertrains that are both future-ready and deliver an exhilarating driving experience. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON is powered by a new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission.
Hyundai India through its Twitter account today said, "The all-new Hyundai TUCSON is revolutionary in every aspect. Next drives Now."
As per reports, the all-new Hyundai Tucson is expected to be launched on August 4th in India.