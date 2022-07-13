Hyundai unveils new Tucson in India, launch next month. Details inside

Hyundai India has unveiled the all-new TUCSON with ADAS features in the country. TUCSON is already available in other countries and was among the most-awaited SUVs in India. While the TUCSON has only been introduced to India, its full-fledged launch is expected next month. The new TUCSON has been developed to offer customers a new-age premium SUV experience with advanced connectivity solutions that cater to modern-day needs of consumers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}