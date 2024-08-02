Companies
HZL seeks Indian partner to set up manufacturing plant for zinc-based batteries
Summary
- The company has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based AEsir Technologies to explore Zinc-based energy storage solutions and reduce dependency on other critical minerals.
New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), part of mining major Vedanta Ltd, is looking for domestic partners to set up manufacturing plants to make Zinc-based batteries in India, senior executives said in an interaction with Mint.
