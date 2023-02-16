HZL to persuade Centre on global zinc assets deal
New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc Ltd has solid grounds for its planned acquisition of parent Vedanta Ltd’s global zinc assets, chief executive officer Arun Misra said, adding he will speak to government officials soon to resolve their opposition to the deal
New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc Ltd has solid grounds for its planned acquisition of parent Vedanta Ltd's global zinc assets, chief executive officer Arun Misra said, adding he will speak to government officials soon to resolve their opposition to the deal.
