HZL to persuade Centre on global zinc assets deal

According to Misra, a company like HZL cannot limit its size and capacity to where it is today; it must grow much beyond and tap other mineral sources across the world. “If you look at global mining companies, they have mining properties in many countries and continents. HZL has the potential – It is a cash-rich company and has the knowledge and executive firepower. We need to unleash the potential of the company," Misra said. India’s annual zinc consumption is 650,000-680,000 tonnes and is expected to grow 3-4%, Misra said. HZL produces about 800,000 tonnes annually. “Whatever we expand in India, it will only be for exports. And beyond a point, our export market in Southeast Asia will also saturate... Hence, I have to export to Europe or the US. Being in India and exporting to those countries will not be profitable and worthwhile," Misra said.