‘I am a non-executive director on PFS board’5 min read 10 Jul 2023, 11:17 PM IST
PTC India's CMD Rajib Kumar Mishra spoke about PTC’s power trading operations, including the power purchase agreement with Nepal Electricity Authority for importing 300 MW of electricity.
New Delhi: After markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), expressed concerns over allegations of corporate misgovernance at PTC India Financial Services (PFS), the chairman and managing director of parent PTC India Rajib Kumar Mishra said he is just a nominee director on the PFS board, indicating that he does not have the authority to oversee day-to-day affairs of the company.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×