I believe market will value our business better: Landmark Cars chairman

TPG invested in Landmark eight years ago and currently holds a 28-29% stake in the company. However, their fund life has now come to an end and they need to return the money to their investors. The IPO is primarily being done for that reason. It could have happened at a later stage when our profitability and track record were even better, but we had to adhere to a certain timeline. Additionally, the market is starting to understand that premium and luxury cars are doing well, so the environment is good for an IPO. The secondary issue of ₹402 crore will be predominantly by TPG, with some angel investors also participating. As for our family, we will continue to hold 55% of the shares after the IPO. Initially, we planned to offload ₹60 crore worth of shares, but have now reduced it to just ₹10 crore, the bare minimum we needed, because we don’t think it’s good to sell at the current valuation.

