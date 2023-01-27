‘I did not expect it…': Google HR laid off abruptly while interviewing candidate2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:13 PM IST
A Google recruiter, taking to LinkedIn, stated that he was in the middle of a call with a potential candidate when the call was suddenly disconnected in between the conversation.
The tech giant, Google has announced 12,000 job cuts globally this month. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has sent an email regarding lay offs to its staff members. However, an employee has recently revealed that he discovered about his employment termination when he could not access his account anymore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×