The tech giant, Google has announced 12,000 job cuts globally this month. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has sent an email regarding lay offs to its staff members. However, an employee has recently revealed that he discovered about his employment termination when he could not access his account anymore.

A Google recruiter, taking to LinkedIn, stated that he was in the middle of a call with a potential candidate when the call was suddenly disconnected in between the conversation.

Dan Lanigan Ryan, who worked as a recruiter at Google, shared how he was blocked out of the system in the middle of a call and fired from the company abruptly.

“Unfortunately, I was laid off from Google along with many thousands of others last Friday. Cut to 16 months later, I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call," Ryan's LinkedIn post read.

He stated that he landed his ‘dream job’ with a ‘dream company’ about an year ago. Expressing his happiness after being selected at Google, Ryan said, “I was walking the dog when my recruiter called to tell me I got the role and I nearly choked the poor pooch I was celebrating so much."

Ryan further informed that his contract was just extended for another year and was moved to the Cloud Sales recruitment team. In addition, only a week ago there was talk of a pay rise, however, he have been caught off guard, the ex-Google recruiter added.

“I will be forever grateful for everything I learned and to all the fantastic people I had the pleasure of working with. I want to say thank you to my managers Emma Daly-Ronayne, Marie-Claire Kennedy and Joe Morgan and my buddies Yasmeen Hussain and Rocco Sek. Your continuous support was instrumental to my successes," Ryan expressed gratitude to his colleagues and seniors at the company.

Soon after laying off 12,000 employees, Sundar Pichai took full responsibility for the decision and also he was “deeply sorry" for the job cuts at Alphabet. He mentioned in the email that Google would support the impacted employees through 2022 bonuses, healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support.