‘I know how difficult today will be’: CCO Matt Booty opens up as Microsoft's Xbox division lays off more employees

Microsoft's Xbox division is laying off 268 employees. This comes as the company reorganises its game studios, Bloomberg reported.

Activision, which Microsoft bought for $69 billion, will now lead development. It will oversee the next Halo title going forward. Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty shared this news on 22 September.

“I am deeply grateful for what our colleagues have built, and I know how difficult today will be for those leaving and the teams around them,” Booty said.

Activision will also manage two other studios. These are Rare and Age of Empires maker, World's Edge. Microsoft's Halo Studios will continue to run existing Halo games. However, staff there will still face layoffs.

Separately, Microsoft's Bethesda will acquire another studio, Obsidian. Obsidian will continue working on its game, Grounded. It will also develop a new Fallout project.

These cuts follow Microsoft's larger layoff announcement from July. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood approved Xbox CEO Asha Sharma's spending plan earlier. This budget wasn't finalised and could still change later. The Information reported in June, citing insiders.

Sharma urgently wanted Xbox to grow again. She publicly shared her staff memo. Xbox's profit margins fell sharply, dropping to just 3%.

Revenue also declined over five years. This excludes Activision Blizzard's contribution entirely. Microsoft bought Activision for $75 billion in 2023.

Sharma called this trend unsustainable clearly. She insisted, "This cannot continue".

The company planned to cut 3,200 jobs in total. This represented a 20% reduction in Xbox staff. Sharma explained the reasoning at the time.

She said Xbox's business wasn't performing healthily enough. Xbox was operating at much lower profit margins than its competitors. She stressed the need to reset Xbox's overall strategy.

“Our business today is not healthy,” she said. “We must reset Xbox,” Bloomberg quoted her as saying.

The Information first reported these fresh layoffs publicly. According to Booty, Xbox has already completed most planned cuts. The division is now three-quarters of the way through its total reduction.

Halo Halo remains a hugely important franchise for Xbox. It was originally created by Bellevue-based developer Bungie. The game launched in 2001 alongside the first Xbox console.

It helped Xbox compete seriously against PlayStation and Nintendo. However, Bungie eventually left Xbox after releasing Halo 3.

Xbox then created a new studio called 343 Industries. This studio was later renamed Halo Studios. It took over the development of future Halo games. But these sequels proved expensive and inconsistent to produce. They also struggled to fully satisfy longtime fans.